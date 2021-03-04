After The Bell: Nifty defends 15,000; what should investors do on Friday?

Indian market consolidated on March 4, largely weighed down by weak global cues, but a bounce back from crucial support levels suggests that bulls don’t want to give up just yet.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell by nearly 600 points while the Nifty50 briefly breached the crucial support of 15,000 but bounced back to close above 15,000 levels.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 598 points to 50,846 while the Nifty50 fell 164 points to close at 15,080.

Sectorally, the action was seen in power, utilities, consumer discretionary, and consumer durable stocks while profit-taking was seen in metals, finance, banks, energy, and telecom stocks.

On the broader markets front – the S&P BSE Mid-cap index was up 0.48 percent while the S&P BSE Small-cap index was up 0.8 percent.

"Domestic markets along with its global peers mirrored the wounded trend of the US market. The surge in US bond yields added selling pressure in technology stocks, forced Wall Street to close lower,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“Blue-chips were much affected by the weak global cues, but Mid & Small caps with its increased investor confidence retained its positive momentum,” he said.

Here is what experts suggest investors should do on March 5

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

The index saw a gap-down start on weak global cues though we saw some bounce but again in the second half we witnessed profit booking and index closed a day at 15,080 with loss of one percent and formed a bearish candle on the daily chart.

Going forward, the index has one good support at 15,000-mark if it manages to hold above, then some pullback otherwise more profit-booking can be seen, on the higher side 15,150-15,200 zone will be a stiff hurdle.

Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

Nifty formed a bullish candle with a bigger shadows on daily scale which indicates tussle between bulls and bears in the market.

Now, it has to continue to hold 15,000 zones to witness an upmove towards 15,250 and 15,431 zones while on the downside, immediate support exists at 14,900 then 14,800 levels.