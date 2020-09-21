After The Bell: Nifty breaks below its 50-DMA; what should investors do on Tuesday?

The sharp selloff in the second half of the trading session pushed the Nifty below its crucial support at 11,300 and also its 50-Days Moving Average (DMA) placed at 11,273 on September 21. It ended the session 254 points lower at 11,250 levels.

The Sensex plunged by more than 800 points but managed to close above 38,000 levels towards the close of trade.

Sectorally, profit-taking was visible in telecom, realty, metals, automobiles and healthcare space.

Weak global cues; rising cases of COVID-19 across the world, which could lead to stricter lockdowns; and absence of any stimulus from the US Federal Reserve led to profit-taking in equity markets across the globe.

"Nifty had gone up by more than 50 percent from its lows of 7,600. This has been a significant move on the upside. But now, there is likely to be some nervousness in the markets given the uncertainty on the account of impending elections in the US. The Fed was expected to provide additional stimulus, which has not happened, and concerns around COVID still remain,” Mohit Ralhan, Managing Partner & CIO, TIW Private Equity, told Moneycontrol.

He added that the earning season is going to start now and the market may pause and take further cues from the same.

So, what investors should do on September 22. Here's what experts say:

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

Weak European market and concerns over the rising pandemic saw a sharp sell-off in the Indian market. The Nifty index lost 2.2 percent to end the day at 11,250.55.

The global market collapsed on concerns of the growing outbreak of the coronavirus. UK government gave an alert that the country is at a “critical point” in the COVID-19 pandemic and that a second lockdown could be needed to stop the renewed spread of the disease.

On Tuesday we expect the Indian market to remain under pressure. On the charts, the Nifty50 index has changed its trading range, 11300 which was earlier support levels for the index will now act as resistance.