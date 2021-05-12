After The Bell: Nifty below 14700 levels; what should investors do on Friday?

Indian market closed in the red for the second day in a row on May 12, with both the Sensex and the Nifty50 ending around 1 percent lower. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 471 points to 48,690, while the Nifty50 ended 154 points lower at 14,696.

Sectorally, selling pressure was seen in metals, banks, oil & gas and energy, while some buying was seen in auto stocks.

The S&P BSE midcap index fell 0.9 percent and the smallcap index was down 0.6 percent.

Weak global cues largely around Fed rate hike, commodity prices as well as bond yields sent markets across the globe in a tailspin. Asian markets sank to a two-month low, while the Taiwan stock market closed with losses of more than 4 percent.

"Indian indices extended its losses due to concerns over a hike in global interest rates and bond yield due to rising commodity prices and inflationary pressure,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

“All major indices belled the day in negative terrain including metals, while PSU banks and media stocks managed to stay afloat. International commodity prices will have to stabilise to provide sustenance in the equity market,” he added.

Indian market will remain shut on May 13 on account of Eid-ul-Fitr

Here is what experts say investors should do on May 14:

Binod Modi, Head Strategy, Reliance Securities

Weak cues from Asian markets weighed on sentiments. Notably, the Taiwan market fell sharply over 4 percent due to concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and mounting concerns over technology stocks.

While there is already a shortage of semiconductor chips that has affected the production of consumer goods and automobile industries, rising COVID-19 cases in Taiwan and a possible slowdown in chip production could be a major overhang for several companies.

Taiwan accounts for around 50 percent of global chip production and hence any sharp deterioration in chip production can impact several industries.

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities

The Nifty has a stiff hurdle on the higher side near the 14900-15000 zone, and any daily close above the 15,000-mark can only activate the overall bullish stream.