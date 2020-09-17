After The Bell: Nifty below 11,600; here’s what should investors do on Tuesday

The bears took control of the Indian market on September 17, tracking muted cues across the globe after the US Federal Reserve dashed hopes of an immediate stimulus. The S&P BSE Sensex slipped below 39,000 while the Nifty50 broke below 11,600.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 323 points to 38,979 and the Nifty50 closed with a loss of 88 points at 11,516.

Sectorally, action was seen in healthcare, and IT stocks while selling pressure was seen in realty, metal, Bankex, capital goods and the power index.

Profit-booking at higher levels suggests that the index is likely to consolidate in a narrow range and the possibility of sell on the rise has increased, experts said.

“The Nifty50 also failed to continue with a bullish positive sequence of higher tops and bottoms recently, which could be a cause of concern for bulls at the highs,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The short-term trend of Nifty seems to have turned into the profit-booking mode. Unless the immediate resistance of 11,600 is broken on the upside, we could see a broader range movement of ups and downs in the market,” he said.

Shetti added that the initial support is placed at 11,430-11,400 and a move below this could drag the Nifty to lower 11,200-11,180 in the near term.

We have collated the views of experts on what investors should do on September 18:

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

In the last session, the Nifty crossed the key hurdle zone of 11,561-11,585. However, the index couldn't build upon the gains today. The daily upper Bollinger Band, which has become flat over the last few sessions maintained pressure on the upside.

Thus, the index has fallen back to its key hourly moving averages. Going ahead, 11,440-11,620 is likely to be the range for Nifty over the next couple of sessions. The broader market indices, too, can get into a brief consolidation after the recent run-up.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

We reiterate our view that a directional move in the markets seems difficult unless we see alignment between the Nifty and banking index. Meanwhile, traders should maintain their focus on the sectors that are attracting buying interest and plan their trades accordingly.

IT and pharma are leading the pack and are likely to continue with the upward bias. On the flip side, apart from the banking index, we may see profit-taking in select metal and auto names ahead.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

The Nifty had a weak opening and saw some recovery during the early hours but could not sustain the gains. Most of the large-cap constituents were seen lagging and the Nifty fell to its intra-day low and closed with a loss of 88 points to 11,516 points.

The Bank Nifty closed at 22,320 with a loss of 253 points. At the present level, the index has good support at 11,400-11,360 while upside resistance comes at 11,600.

Chandan Taparia, Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

The Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily scale and wiped out all the gains of the last session to close with the loss of around 90 points. RSI indicator is now turning lower on a daily scale, which suggests testing of lower support with consolidative move along with capped upside.

The index has to respect immediate support of 11,450 zones to witness an upmove towards 11,600-11,650 while on the downside, the next major support exists at 11,350-11,333 zones.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.