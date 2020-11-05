After The Bell: Nifty back at pre-COVID levels, here’s what investors should do on Friday

Indian shares rallied for the fourth day in a row on November 5 as the Nifty reclaimed 12,000 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex rallied more than 700 points.

The Sensex closed 724 points higher at 41,340 while the Nifty50 rose 211 points to end at 12,120. This is the first time that the Nifty closed above 12,000 after February 20. The Nifty had closed at 12,035 on January 30, when India reported its first case of coronavirus.

Sectorally, the action was seen in metals, public sector, oil & gas, energy as well as banks.

"Domestic market moved in tandem with the global market and marched to eight-month high in the expectation that the US presidential election is moving in favour of the Democratic Party,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“Further, investors are expecting new supportive measures from ongoing Fed policy meet while keeping rates unchanged. Positive result season and increasing inflows from foreign markets will help the market to maintain its optimism going forward,” he said.

Here is what experts think that investors should do on November 6:

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

We observed a sustainable upside breakout of the hurdle of previous swing highs at around 11,950-12,025, which coincided with a down-sloping minor trend line. This also indicates an upside breakout of the recent broader range movement of the market.

A positive sequential movement like higher tops and bottoms continued on the daily chart and some more upside from here could open chances of a new higher top formation at the highs.

The next important resistances are placed at 12,250 and the next 12,430 levels, which could offer key resistance for the market on the higher side.

The short-term trend of the Nifty continues to be positive and one may expect further upside in the market for the short term.

Having shown an upside breakout of the key resistance, the Nifty could encounter the next crucial resistances of around 12,250/12,430 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 12000-12050 levels.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

With a huge gap up opening, the Nifty crossed multiple hurdles on the upside. It has broken out from a sideways channel with a breakaway gap.

The index has crossed the swing high of 12,025, which suggests that the index is now heading towards the all-time high of 12,430. Along with the price breakout, the daily momentum indicator has started a new cycle on the upside.

Also, the daily Bollinger Bands have started expansion after a contraction phase, which favours the bulls. On the downside, 11,950-12,000 will act as a near term support zone.

Abhishek Chinchalkar of FYERS

Sharp overnight rally across Wall Street and follow through tone seen across Asia buoyed Indian markets. The Nifty 50 index has managed to cross the 12000-12025 resistance zone that was held for all of October.

Sustainability above this zone would signal an end to the recent three-week consolidation and open the door for a directional upmove in the days ahead, with immediate resistances seen at 12,247 followed by the life-time high of 12,430.

Meanwhile, support for the index lies at 11,870. As long as that holds, the bias is skewed to the upside. That said, it is worth keeping in mind that until the US election outcome is reached, volatility is likely to prevail in the markets.

Hence, it is prudent to trade with strict stop losses in the next few days and place a strong emphasis on risk management and position sizing

Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

The Nifty opened positive above the immediate hurdle of 12,020 and headed towards 12,131. It continued its positive-to-range-bound stance throughout the day and closed with a decent gain of more than 200 points.

The index registered its highest daily close in the last 165 trading sessions since Feb 19, 2020 with a cheerful mood above psychological 12k marks.

It made a bullish candle and has been forming higher lows for the last four trading sessions. The Nifty has to continue to hold above 12,020 zones to witness an upmove towards 12200 then lifetime high of 12430 zones while on the downside medium-term support exists at 11900 then 11777 zones.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.