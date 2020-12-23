After The Bell | Nifty back above 13,600; what should investors do on Thursday?

Indian market rallied 1 percent for the second consecutive day in a row on December 23 pushing benchmark indices beyond crucial resistance levels.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied more than 400 points while the Nifty50 closed above 13,600.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 437 points to 46,444 while the Nifty50 was up 134 points to close at 13601.

Sectorally, the action was seen in the BSE Realty index, Metal, IT, and telecom stocks. On the broader markets front – the S&P BSE Mid-cap index rose 2.4 percent, and the S&P BSE Small-cap index gained 2.6 percent.

India VIX fell 6.76 percent from 21.98 to 20.49 levels. Cool down in Volatility from higher zones has given support for a decent bounce back move and now it has to hold below 19 zones to continue the bulls grip in the market, suggest experts.

On the options front, maximum Put OI is placed at 13000 followed by 13500 strikes while maximum Call OI is placed at 14000 followed by 13500 strikes.

Marginal Call writing was seen at 14000 then 13600 strikes while Put writing was seen at 13500 then 13400 strikes. Options data suggests an immediate trading range in between 13200 to 13750 zones.

Here is what experts think that investors should do on December 24:

Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

The Nifty index managed to continue its positive move for the second consecutive session and recovered well from the recent panic low of 13,133 to 13,620 zones.

It saw a comeback of the bulls in the market with improvement in the advance-decline ratio and closed the day with gains of 135 points. Nifty formed a Bullish candle on a daily scale and making higher lows from the last two sessions.

Now, it has to continue to hold above 13,500 zones to witness a bullish bias towards a lifetime high of 13,750-13,777 zones while on the downside major support exists at 13,333 and 13,131 levels.

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

As expected index managed to hold its yesterday’s bullish momentum and closed a day on a positive note at 13604 with gains of one percent and formed a bullish candle on the daily chart.