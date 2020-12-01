After The Bell: Nifty back above 13,100, here is what investors should do on Wednesday

Improved GDP data for the September quarter, GST revenue and strong global cues helped the bulls push the benchmark indices above crucial resistance levels on December 1. the S&P BSE Sensex rose 505 points to 44,655, while the Nifty50 ended with gains of 140 points at 13,109.

Sectorally, action was seen in realty, telecom, IT, oil & gas, metals, healthcare as well as energy stocks.

Experts are of the view that the trend remains on the upside and the next resistance level for the Nifty is placed at 13,200 while on the flipside, support is seen at 12,790.

“The up move in the index was largely in reaction to the better than expected GDP numbers and consistency in GST revenue figures. Now, all eyes would be on RBI’s monetary policy meet,” Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Considering the impending event, we reiterate our positive yet cautious approach and suggest maintaining focus on the selection of stocks.”

Here is what experts think that investors should do on December 2:

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities

Positive global cues and strong buying interest from FIIs helped the markets maintain upward momentum. The dollar index is weakening and it is now at the lowest point in two years, which is positive for emerging markets and especially for India.

It has attracted the highest inflows for Indian equities among emerging markets. The most important part is that the broader market is improving, which is extremely positive for retail investors who are used to investing in mid and small-cap companies.

The market has formed a bullish continuation formation and based on the daily chart, it is heading for 13,200-300 levels in the near term.

We need to be more and more selective in trading stocks. On the flip side, 12,790 will be crucial support for the market.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas