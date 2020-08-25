After The Bell: Nifty at 6-month high, what should investors do on Wednesday?

A positive start and global cues saw the Nifty hit 11,500 in the initial trade but profit-booking at higher level wiped out all the gains and the index ended flat but at a six-month high on August 25.

At the close, the Nifty was up 5.80 points at 11,472.30, while the Sensex was up 44.80 points at 38843.88.

Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints were among major Nifty gainers. GAIL, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Shree Cements and Hero MotoCorp were among the big losers.

Indian markets exhibited characteristic volatility, trading undecidedly, before ending flat with a slight positive bias. This was in spite of positive global cues after the US and China reaffirmed their commitment to a previous trade deal and progress in virus vaccine development, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services..

In the Indian markets, the positivity was offset by losses in blue-chips. The markets were uncertain due to lack of domestic triggers. Investors should remain cautious and keep booking profits whenever possible, he added.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do on August 26 when the market resumes trading:

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

Technically, the index has been trading with its strong support of 21-Day Moving Average, which shows a positive trend. At the present level, the downside support comes at 11,400-11,300 while upside resistance comes at 11550, if the index breaks out of this, then 11,800 would be there.

Development related to economic activity, US' new home sales data and US-China relationship will remain key factors for the market.

Abhishek Karande, CMT, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities

The market continues to indicate exhaustion and stocks which were in a consolidation phase are now moving higher. From the current market price (CMP) of Rs 538, IndusInd Bank is poised for an initial leg of a run-up until Rs 575/580 levels.

A similar set up is visible on RBL Bank at CMP of Rs 189 for a target of Rs 210. Within the front line, Kotak Mahindra Bank is making attempts for higher moves until Rs 1,500 levels from the current levels of Rs 1400.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking:

Markets ended almost unchanged in a volatile trading session. Initially, the benchmark opened on a firm note, tracking positive global cues but profit-taking at the higher levels trimmed the gains.

The recent buoyancy in the banking space is helping the index to inch higher while other heavyweights are seeing a pause. We reiterate our bullish view on markets and suggest continuing with the “buy-on-dips” approach.

Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The Nifty continued forming higher highs-higher lows for a third consecutive session and supports shifted higher with the scope for further upside. The major trend was positive and follow-up buying activities could commence the next leg of the rally.

TheNifty has to hold above 11,350 to witness an upmove towards 11,600 zones while on the downside, the medium-term support shifted to the 11,300-11,250 zone.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.