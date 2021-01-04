After The Bell: Nifty above 14,100, here’s what should investors do on Tuesday

Indian market closed in the green for the second session of the new year on January 4 to close at a new high. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 307 points to 48,176, while the Nifty gained 114 points to close at 14,132.

Sectorally, the action was seen in metals, auto, IT and oil & gas while some profit-taking was visible in banks and consumer durables.

On the broader markets front, the S&P BSE midcap index rose 1.4 percent, and the S&P BSE smallcap index closed with gains of 1.3 percent.

The nod to coronavirus vaccine in India and the rollout of the jab across the world helped the sentiment and every dip was getting bought into, experts said. Investors should stay invested and watch out for crucial support at 14,000-14,050 levels.

“Every dip is being considered by the traders as an opportunity to buy. Today morning’s volatility was brought, fueled by the early rollout of the vaccine in India and positive opening of the European market,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“The leader was IT stocks boosted by the hope of a strong quarterly result, which will start soon. The global market has kicked off the year on a positive note as investors across the globe are optimistic about economic recovery on the report over vaccine approval & fiscal support.”

Here is what experts think that investors should do on January 5:

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

The Nifty50 and the Sensex formed a Hanging Man pattern on the daily chart, which suggests indecisiveness in the market. However, due to excessive strength in the market, they are acting as a bullish continuation formation.

On January 5, 14,200 and 48,200 would be a major hurdle point for the Nifty and the Sensex. It is advisable to take some profit on long positions around these levels.

On the other side, 14,050 will act as a major support for the NIfty and 47,950 for the Sensex. A close above 14,200 and 48,200 will be positive for the market. The focus should be on financial stocks.

Kanika Agarrwal, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer, Upside AI

Another day, another all-time high. The market seems to be going from strength to strength in this New Year on the back of robust FIIs flows and in anticipation of the vaccine rollout. In our portfolios, we have seen some real-world smallcap stocks in the metal and textiles sectors perform well.

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities

The index opened the day with a gap-up and after taking some din in the first half, the index managed to close the day at 14,128, with a gain of nearly 1 percent and formed a Hanging Man pattern on the daily chart.

A strong base has been created near the 14,000-mark and any dip near 14k will be a buying opportunity. On the higher side, an immediate and a strong hurdle is placed at the 14,200 zone. Traders can use the 14,200 zone as a profit-booking zone.

Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research Ltd

The Nifty witnessed some swift recovery from its short-term support at around 13,950-13,970.

The expected level should range between 14,250 and 13,950. for the short-term market scenario, it will be crucial for the index to sustain above 13,950.

Technical evidence supports the bullish case scenario. Investors should buy on intraday correction and look for an exit at around the 14,250-14,270 in the short term.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.