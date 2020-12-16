After The Bell: Nifty above 13,600, here’s what investors should do on Thursday

Image: Pixabay

Indian market closed in the green for the fourth day in a row on December 16, with the Nifty50 going past 13,600 and the S&P BSE Sensex rallying more than 400 points to hit a fresh high of 46,704.

The Sensex rose 403 points to close at 46,666, while the Nifty50 was up 114 points at 13,682.

On the broader markets front, the S&P BSE midcap index rose 0.8 percent, while the S&P BSE smallcap index closed with gains of 0.88 percent.

Investors across the globe were waiting for US Fed commentary for the year 2021. Technically, the market is in the grip of the bulls and could remain long for the target of 13,800, and keep a stop loss below 13,600.

Sectorally, action was seen in realty, consumer durables, metals, and telecom stocks.

“Indian market is effortlessly rallying to record highs on a daily basis, tracking firm global markets. Increasing prospects of US stimulus measures, hopes of an effective vaccine and a conclusive Fed meeting to announce a positive policy are lifting market sentiments across the globe,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“In the domestic market, all sectors witnessed good momentum with realty leading the rally in hopes of a revival in demand,” he said.

Top Nifty gainers included ONGC, Divi’s Laboratories, Hindalco, and HDFC. UltraTech Cements, NTPC, and ICICI Bank were among the biggest losers.

Here is what experts think that investors should do on December 17:

Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in

The Nifty50 appears to have registered a consolidation breakout as it not only opened with a gap-up but also closed way above the 5-day sideways consolidation zone of 13,600–13,400 levels.

If the bulls manage a fresh breakout above the said channel, then the rally shall get expand into 14,000-14,100 zone. Unless the Nifty closes below 13,600, market trend shall continue to remain buoyant.

However, a close below 13,600 will once again bring back uncertainty about the upward direction of the markets, whereas a short-term trend reversal in favour of the bears can be expected.

For the time, trade is clearly on the long side and hence traders with a high-risk appetite can go long by making intraday dips, if any, with a stop below 13,600 and look for an initial target of 13,800.

Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

The Nifty formed a bullish candle with a long lower shadow on the daily scale, which indicates that every small decline is being bought by the bulls as the major trend remains bullish even after a sharp rally of the last many months.

The index has to hold above 13,500 zones to move towards 13,750 then 14,000, while on the downside, support exists at 13,450 and 13,400 zones.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities

The Nifty continues to scale new highs. It is a broad-based participation as momentum is seen across sectors. We continue to believe in the positive undertone of the markets and advice investors to accumulate on meaningful dips.

We expect December to trade with a positive bias and a significant chance of rise in volatility in January. Over the medium term, we expect 14,300-14,500 to be conquered before any meaningful change in trend.

BFSI and auto stocks are in momentum. IT and FMCG are also expected to gain.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

After the upside breakout of the resistance of top to top trend line at 1,2900 in the later part of November, the Nifty displayed strength at the new highs and sustained the higher levels.

Hence, the trend line upside breakout could be considered as a valid upside breakout and the positive implication is underway since then.

The short-term trend of the Nifty is positive and one can expect further up moves in the coming sessions. The next upside levels to be watched around 13,900-14,000 in the next one or two weeks. Immediate support is now placed at 13,580.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

In the absence of any major domestic events, global cues—news related to the US stimulus and Fed decision on interest rates—would remain in focus.

Almost all sectors are contributing to the rally, so the focus should remain on the stock selection.

Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical, CapitalVia Global Research Limited

The market's short-term technical condition shows an upward shift in the prevailing market range, and it is likely to range between 13,550 and 13,780.

The market breadth can improve along with other momentum indicators like RSI, MACD, pointing to an uptrend. We expect the market to gain momentum, leading to an upside projection till the 13,780 levels.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.