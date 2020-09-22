After The Bell: Market extends losing streak to 4th session; what should investors do on Wednesday?

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower as concerns over the second wave of virus infection weighed down investor sentiment.

Sensex closed 300 points, or 0.79 percent, lower at 37,734.08 while Nifty ended at 11,153.65 with a loss of 97 points or 0.86 percent.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 1.70 percent and 1.61 percent lower, respectively.

Sectorally, the action was seen in IT space. Selling pressure was visible in Oil & Gas, Capital Goods, Realty, Consumer Discretionary, etc. among others.

Experts are of the view that weakness in global markets amid rising cases of COVID-19 could keep the Indian market in the lower territory in the coming sessions.

What investors should do on September 23. Here's what experts say:

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

Indian indices witnessed another day of volatility.

Doubts about the timing of a global economic recovery emerged, following talks of further restrictions to contain a resurgence in virus infections around the world, especially in Europe.

This uncertainty hit the Indian markets also, which have been driven by liquidity and the expectation that the economy and earnings would be back on track soon.

Markets seem to be consolidating and taking stock of the situation. Investors are advised to stay cautious.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

Indian equity markets ended with declines for the fourth straight session on September 22, in line with the other Asian markets.

The advance-decline ratio continued to remain deeply negative. Traders and investors seem to be panicking and taking profits or cutting losses wherever possible. They feel that the current down-move may not rebound meaningfully.

Nifty has displayed a feeble rebound to the sharp fall seen on Monday. As expected, the benchmark took support from near 11,100.

While some bounce cannot be ruled out, Nifty seems to be headed to 10,886 over the next few sessions even as lack of positive triggers and prevalence of negative or concerning news continue to impact risk-on sentiments.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking

The second wave of infections in Europe and other countries has raised fear of re-imposition of lockdown.

In such a scenario, markets will continue to take cues from global peers.

Having said that, we may see a pause or a bounce after the recent fall but the bias would remain on the negative side till Nifty holds below 11,400.

Traders should focus more on risk management as we expect volatility to remain high due to scheduled derivatives.

Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research and Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in

Correction of the last 16 sessions appears to be chalking out a descending channel whose support is placed around 11040 levels. As Nifty is nearing the said channel support a bounce in the next trading session can’t be ruled out.

However, such bounce should not be construed as the end of the ongoing correction.

The Nifty50 appears to have registered a Bearish Belt Hold kind of formation as it continued its selling pressure for the fourth session in a row.

The current trend is in favour of bears and such bounces may become fertile grounds for bears to make fresh attacks.

In case if the support of 11,000, on a closing basis, is breached then one should prepare for a bigger correction while the initial target may remain to test its 200-day exponential moving average whose value is placed around 10,800 levels.

Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services

As long as Nifty sustains below 11,333-11,300 zones, a bounce could be sold for further weakness towards 11,000 and 10,880 zones while on the upside medium-term hurdle is shifting lower to 11,450 zones.

