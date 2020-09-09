After The Bell: Market ends with losses; here’s what investors should do on Thursday

The Indian market ended in the red, tracking lacklustre global cues as market sentiment was roiled after AstraZeneca put a temporary hold on the highly-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine.

Late-stage studies of a highly-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, have been put on temporary hold due to a suspected serious adverse reaction in a participant in the United Kingdom. Serum Institute of India, however, later in the day confirmed that the trials here will continue as planned.

After opening with losses and drifting lower, the benchmark indices recovered towards the latter half of trading but still ended the day with losses.

With Asian markets ending in losses, the slight recovery seen in the Indian markets mirrored the positive opening in the European markets.

Sensex ended 171 points, or 0.45 percent, lower at 38,193.92 while Nifty settled 39 points, or 0.35 percent, lower at 11,278.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 0.28 percent and 0.94 percent down, respectively.

"On a day when the bulls had nothing going for them, with GDP forecast, geopolitical issues and the underperformance of PSU stocks playing against them, we witnessed a spirited comeback in late afternoon trade," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

"Select pivotals led by Reliance took the lead, ably supported by several stocks across sectors, despite the hiccups seen in several cash market stocks," he added.

We have collated the views of experts on what investors should do on September 10:

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

A sell-off in the US tech stocks and a setback to one of the vaccine trials kept markets on edge.

Indian markets are expected to be in sync with the global markets and also react to the ongoing border tensions with China.

There are currently no fresh triggers for the market and we can expect volatility.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking

Markets are mirroring the global counterparts and we do not notice this scenario changing any time soon.

Nifty has the next major support around 11,100 levels. Since we are seeing a mixed trend on the sectoral front, we suggest preferring defensive such as FMCG, pharma and IT for long trades during the corrective phase.

On the flip side, we may see further deterioration in banking and select PSU stocks.

Chandan Taparia, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Nifty formed a small bullish candle on the daily scale as it closed above its opening levels.

Now it needs to hold above 11,333-11,350 zones to witness a bounce towards 11,450- 11,500 zones while on the downside support is seen at 11,200 then 11,111 levels.

On option front, the maximum Put OI is at 11,000 followed by 10,500 strikes, while the maximum Call OI is at 11,500 followed by 12,000 strikes.

We have seen marginal Call writing at 11,500 then 11,300 strikes while Put Unwinding was seen at all the immediate strikes. Options data suggests an immediate trading range in between 11,100 to 11,500 zones.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

Bank stocks came under selling pressure post the recent changes by the RBI in PSL lending norms and the announcement of resolution framework by the Kamath Committee.

Volumes on the NSE were in line with recent averages. The Smallcap index fell 1.5 percent, suggesting broad-based profit-taking.

The fact that the Nifty has closed way off the intraday lows is encouraging and portends a possibility of some upward correction in the near term.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities

Markets corrected in the recent past and have been consolidating in the range of 11,200-11,500.

Trend support for Nifty50 is seen at 11,175 spot levels. As long as 11,175 is held, upside remains open for 11,700/11,900. A breach of 11,175 can invite selling pressure.

Momentum indicators are negatively tilted and hence recovery is also expected to be gradual.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.