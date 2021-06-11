After The Bell: Market ends in the green, what should investors do on Monday?

Market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended in the green after hitting record highs of 52,641.53 and 15,835.55 in intraday trade on June 11 amid positive global cues and sliding coronavirus cases.

The Sensex closed 174 points, or 0.33 percent, up at 52,474.76 and the Nifty ended 62 points, or 0.39 percent, higher at 15,799.35, their highest closing ever.

In sync with the benchmarks, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices, too, touched their all-time highs of 23,045.01 and 25,248.88. The BSE midcap index settled 0.14 percent up and the smallcap index closed 0.40 percent higher.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms is now more than Rs 231 lakh crore.

Markets held firm despite a spate of new public issues being lined up this month. IT and metals were in the limelight with select pharma stocks lending support.

"Several small-caps having rallied multiple times in CY2021, there was a sense of caution as investors resorted to profit-taking. The timely arrival of the monsoon, however, kept the mood buoyant as several midcaps were seen buzzing around," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

Here’s what experts suggest investors should do on June 14:

Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The Nifty formed a Doji candle on the daily scale and a hammer pattern on the weekly frame, indicating that declines were being bought.

It continued its higher highs, higher lows formation on the weekly scale of the last five weeks. It has to hold above 15,750 to witness an up move towards 15,900 and 16,000, while on the downside, support exists at 15,650 and 15,550.

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities

The Nifty formed a Doji candle on the daily chart that represents indecision in markets. The index has support near 15,750-15,700 and any break below the said level can drag the index towards 15,600-15,500 zone.

The level of 15,840 has emerged as an immediate hurdle. If the index sustains above it, then some extension towards the 16,000 mark is possible.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities

The Nifty and the Sensex will have strong support at 15,450/15,500 and 51,500 in the coming week.

On the upside, however, 16,000 and 53,000 and 16,150 and 53,500 seem to be gaining ground.

From next week, we need to change our buying strategy of buying on minor supports to buy only on large supports. Try buying around 15,550/15,450 and 51,500.

On the higher side, our advice is to take profit or reduce long positions between 15,950 and 16,050.

Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking

The market will first react to the IIP numbers in early trade on June 14. The progress of the vaccine drive and updates on the monsoon will be closely watched for cues.

While the trend is bullish, the underperformance of the banking pack is hurting the sentiment, however, the bias is likely to improve next week. Traders should focus on other sectors and use intermediate dips to add the selected stocks.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.