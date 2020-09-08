After The Bell: Market ends flat; here’s what investors should do on Wednesday

Indian market witnessed profit-taking at higher levels on Tuesday as geopolitical tension between India and China continued to rise. The Nifty 50 managed to hold on to 11,300 levels towards close which is a positive sign for the bulls.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 51 points to close at 38,365 while the Nifty50 fell 37 points to end at 11,317.

Sectorally, selling pressure was seen in telecom, metals, realty, and capital goods while the action was seen in IT, energy, and oil & gas sectors. Broader markets underperformed.

On the broader markets front -- the S&P BSE Mid-cap index fell 1.4 percent while the S&P BSE Small-cap index was down nearly 1 percent.

Experts are of the view that escalating border tensions, dismal GDP forecast by global agencies dampened sentiment. Investors should lighted long positions and wait for a breakout above 11,800 while fresh short can be initiated on a pullback towards 11,500.

The Nifty 50 appears to have resumed its downswing as it went down in the last one hour of the trading session registering a new low on the closing price chart in this corrective swing which is in progress from the highs of 11,794 levels.

“Correction shall get accelerated further going forward if index dips below 11250 levels with initial targets of 11100. Meanwhile, 11450 is emerging as a critical short term resistance point,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Hence, any rally in the zone of 11390–11430 levels can be used by positional traders to create fresh short positions whereas intraday traders will be better off by shorting below 11290 levels for an initial target present in the zone of 11250 – 230 levels with a stop above intraday high,” he said.

We have collated the views of experts on what investors should do on September 9:

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty had a positive start on September 9. It went on to cross a falling trendline on the hourly chart. However, it couldn't sustain in the higher territory. The bounce stumbled near the key hourly moving averages.

Thus, the index slipped in the second half of the session. The daily chart shows that the Nifty is trading between the 20 DMA & the 40 DEMA, which are the key short term moving averages.

The sideways action is likely to continue further. On the downside, 11250-11200 is a crucial support zone whereas 11400-11450 will continue to act as an immediate hurdle zone for the index.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

The Nifty closed at 11317 levels with the loss of 37 points while the BankNifty index closed at 22744 levels with the loss of 200 points.

Technically, the index has been trading below its 21 Days Moving Average and has already given a breakout of its Rising Wedge formation which suggests a weakness in the index.

At the present level, downside support comes at 11260 and if the index breaks this support then 11111 would be there while upside resistance comes at 11475.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

After trading positive for most of the day, the benchmark indices slipped into the red towards the end. This was accompanied by an increase in volatility, measured by India VIX, by around 5% and mixed global cues.

Indo- China border tensions flared again, along with dismal GDP forecast by rating agencies that impacted the markets. Global markets are also looking weak and we maintain our stance on being cautious in the current market scenario.

Aamar Deo Singh, Head Advisory, Angel Broking Ltd

Markets ended in the red today, on the back of profit booking and weak global cues, with the benchmark index Nifty 50 ending the day at 11,317, down 37 points. \

Declines outnumbered Advances by 3:2 with all the sectoral indices closing in the negative, except the Nifty IT Index.

Technically, we are seeing some selling pressure at higher levels with the range for Nifty seen in the short-term between 11150-11450.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.