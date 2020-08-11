After The Bell: Market at 5-month high, what should investors do on Wednesday?

The Nifty50 rallied for the sixth session in a row to hit a five-month high on August 11 but experts advise caution at higher levels. Though there are no signs of a reversal but the momentum seems to be slowing down, which points to consolidation.

On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 224 points higher at 38,407, while the Nifty50 ended with gains of 52 points at 11,322.

Positive global cues, including the first coronavirus vaccine getting registered in Russia, helped the sentiment in markets across the world.

Sectorally, action was seen in metals, banks, finance, and oil & gas space, while profit-taking was visible in telecom, healthcare and consumer durables, etc.

“The Nifty made an attempt at an upside breakout of the resistance of previous swing high at 11341 levels on Tuesday but was not able to sustain above it. The overall trend of the last two sessions was choppy with positive bias,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Positive chart pattern of higher highs and lows continued on the daily chart and the market is placed at the swing highs to form a new higher high of the sequence. But, still, there is no indication of any reversal pattern yet at the highs.”

Shetti added that the underlying uptrend as per the weekly chart is intact. The Nifty is now nearing a key overhead resistance around 11,400-11,500 levels (as per the concept of change in polarity) and there is a possibility of downward correction from the highs.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do on August 12 when the market resumes trading:

Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

The Nifty opened with a gap-up above the immediate hurdle of 11,300 and headed towards 11,373. It closed above the 11,300 zone and has been making higher lows for the last six trading sessions, which indicates an overall bullish stance.

Technically, it formed a Doji candle on the daily scale, which indicates the absence of follow-up action at key resistance zones.

It has to continue to hold above 11,200 to witness an upmove towards 11,500 and higher zones. On the downside, support exists at 11,200 then 11,150 zones.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd