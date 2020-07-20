After the Bell: Here what should investors do on Tuesday

John Maynard Keynes once said, “The markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.” Well, if you were waiting on the sidelines hoping to enter the market on a dip because of rising coronavirus cases, deteriorating fundamentals, or muted earnings, the ship has already sailed now.

The Nifty rallied to 11,000 as on July 20 from 10,000 levels recorded on June 3 in a little over 30 trading sessions. The index has surged over 45 percent from its swing low of 7,500 recorded on March 24.

The next big question is where is the index headed and should one enter at current levels? Well, the momentum is still intact, although marginal profit taking has been seen at higher levels, but the downside remains limited.

Analysts advise caution, or booking partial profits, if you are already long because the Nifty will be faced with multiple resistance levels on the upside. The long term trend has turned positive and profit booking at higher levels cannot be ruled out.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities, said previously whenever the Nifty crossed the 11,000 mark, 11,100 acted as a trend decision level for the market. "Since January 2018, the Nifty has taken a pause multiple times around 11,100 levels. We need to be careful while adding long positions around it. Support exists at 10,950 and 10,850."

We have collated views from various experts as to what investors should do on Tuesday morning when the market will resume trading:

The momentum is in favour of bulls one should only remain optimistic and look for higher targets placed around 11,250 levels unless Nifty registers a close below 10,867 levels, which may bring back bears once again.

In case Nifty manages to close above 11,250 levels then the rally shall ideally extend into the bearish gap zone of 11,384-11,536 levels registered on the February 28.