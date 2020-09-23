After The Bell: F&O expiry eyed; what investors should do on Thursday

Indian markets fell for the 5th consecutive day in a row on Wednesday but a mild recovery seen in the second half of the trading session suggested that bulls are not ready to give up.

There is buying support near 11000 levels on the Nifty50. The Nifty50 which opened with a gap down tested 11000 levels and then bounced back to close above 11,100 levels.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 65 points to 37,668 while the Nifty50 was down 21 points to 11,131.

Experts are of the view that Thursday could be a volatile day amid September F&O expiry, and in case the index gets support from the financial space then there could be a possibility of a further bounce towards 11300-11400 levels.

For Thursday, crucial support is placed at 11000-10950 while resistance levels are placed in the range of 11250-11300 levels, suggest experts.

“On the higher side, 11200 and 11250 would be a major hurdle for the market. Recently, we saw a downtrend in the market mainly because of Financials. In case financial stocks start bouncing then the Nifty could even cross the level of 11300 and may rally to 11450/11500 levels,” Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities told Moneycontrol.

“On Thursday, one needs to keep a close watch on the Bank Nifty as it has formed a perfect bullish hammer pattern after hitting the oversold level and it could turn the sentiment bullish above the level of 21500,” he said.

We have collated views from various experts as to what investors should do on September 24. Here's what experts say:

Ruchit Jain (Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking)

We have been cautious on the market recently and our strategy to remain light on trading positions has played out well so far. Now, the index is near to its immediate support zone of 11000-10950.

On the flipside, 10250-10300 remains an immediate resistance zone. The index could consolidate within this range in the next couple sessions and we could also see some swings within the range on the expiry day.

We continue to advise traders to avoid aggressive positions and watch for further developments.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty had a minor degree bounce at the beginning of the session but it was a shallow one. The index couldn't cross the 40 DEMA & faced a fresh round of selling over there.

Thus the index tumbled back towards the lower end of the short term downward sloping channel, which provided support for the second consecutive day. The psychological mark of 11000 is also offering support to the benchmark index.

On the higher side, 11300-11330 will be the key region for the bounce. Nevertheless, the overall outlook for the short term continues to be bearish with the key target at 10882.

Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

The Nifty index formed a Bearish Belt Hold kind of candle as it made almost open high and remained under pressure at every small bounce back move.

Now, till it sustains below 11250 zones, a bounce could be sold for further weakness towards 11000 zones while on the upside medium term hurdle is shifting lower to 11333-11350 zones.

S Hariharan, Head - Sales Trading, Emkay Global Financial Services

‘’India has under-performed EM & Asian peer set over the last week, with significant unwinding by Retail participants in futures segment acting as offset to institutional buy flows. Domestic institutions have turned buyers on net after a gap of 2 months.

Bank Nifty continued its downward momentum after confirming a failed breakout last week – however, it is currently around an important support level at 21200, and can outperform broader indices going ahead.

Our empirical analysis of weekly RSI levels in IT & Pharma indices points to a period of flat to negative performance over the coming 3 months, while rotation into FMCG stocks appears to be emerging as the index is near its 200-DMA.’

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.