After The Bell: Don’t ignore banks! Here’s what investors should do on Tuesday?

Indian market recouped losses and closed in the green on November 2, led by buying in banking and financial space. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied more than 100 points, while the Nifty50 closed above 11,600 levels.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 143 points to close at 39,757, while the Nifty50 rose 26 points to close at 11,669.

Sectorally, the action was seen in banks, telecom, finance, realty, and public sector stocks, while mild profit-taking was seen in energy, oil & gas, healthcare, and IT stocks.

Experts are of the view that the market snapped three-day losing streak which is a positive sign, but advise investors to remain cautious, and focus more on the banking space which looks ripe to reclaim 25,000. The NiftyBank rose 4.1 percent to close at 24,892.

“One more indecisive day for the Nifty50, however, Bank Nifty did a great job. The Bank Nifty closed 4 percent higher while Nifty 50 closed at an unchanged level. Nifty was down mainly due to steep weakness in Reliance Industries,” Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Nifty has formed an indecisive candlestick formation on a daily chart. Be stock specific for the time being. The focus should be on financials as technically, the Bank Nifty is ready to hit the level of 25,500 shortly,” he said.

Here is what experts say on what investors should do on November 3:

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

We observe a formation of a minor degree of lower highs on the daily chart and any upside bounce from here could open another lower high around 11800-11850 levels. This upside could emerge only after the sustainable movement above the 11750 levels (resistance as per the concept of change in polarity).

Nifty on the weekly chart sustained above the long term trend line support around 11600 levels, after the intraday violation. Having placed on this significant trend line support as per the concept of change polarity, one can't rule out a possibility of an upside bounce in the market.

The short term trend of Nifty is range-bound with positive bias. The daily/Intraday chart pattern signals the possibility of an upside breakout attempt of 11750 levels in the next 1-2 sessions. On the upper side 11800-11850 is going to be the next resistance. Immediate support is placed at 11550.

Ruchit Jain (Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking)

The event of U.S. elections could lead to some volatility in the global markets and thus, our markets to seem to be indecisive at the moment. But, a move beyond the above-mentioned range could then lead to a directional move, and hence, traders should be watchful on the above-mentioned levels.

The next couple of sessions would be very crucial to determine the near term trend for the markets. As far as the support of 11500-11550 is intact, we remain hopeful of a resumption of upmove.

However, traders are advised to avoid aggressive trades till there’s a breakout above 11750. Sectorial themes are providing good opportunities for day traders and hence, traders are advised to look for such stock/sector-specific opportunities.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

The buoyancy in the banking space saved the day for bulls however it was not easy for the traders. Global cues viz. upcoming US elections and updates on the second wave of infections in the US and Europe will remain on participants’ radar.

Besides, earnings and macroeconomic data on the domestic front would be actively tracked. We suggest focusing more on position management and limiting leveraged trades in such a market scenario as volatility is here to stay.

Abhishek Chinchalkar, CMT Charterholder and Head of Education, FYERS

Bank Nifty has been outperforming Nifty since the start of last month. Today's surge in Bank Nifty has lifted the Bank Nifty to Nifty ratio to a 6-month high of 2.15, a level that has been approached multiple times over the last six months.

Sustainability above this strong hurdle could pave the way for further outperformance by banking stocks.

Looking forward, there are some crucial events lined up between today and the next few days, including the resumption of the Supreme Court hearing on bank moratorium, US Presidential election, and Bihar election.

Given the magnitude of these events, volatility can be expected to pick up in the days ahead. Hence, it is prudent to be on the defensive over the next few days and trade with tight stop losses.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.