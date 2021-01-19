After The Bell: Bulls back on D-Street! What should investors do on Wednesday?

After two days of more than 1 percent fall, bulls managed to reclaim control on D-Street and pushed the Nifty50 back above 14,500 levels on a closing basis which is a positive sign.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied by more than 800 points while the Nifty50 rose more than 230 points in a single trading session.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 834 points to 49,398 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 239 points to 14,521.

Sectors like realty, metals, power, capital goods, industrials, finance, and banks were in focus. On the broader markets front – the S&P BSE Midcap index rose 2.3 percent while the S&P BSE Small-cap closed with gains of 1.6 percent.

"Bulls took control after two days of massive selloff, tracking positive cues from Asian markets and in expectation of a bigger US stimulus to keep the liquidity alive. Buying was seen across sectors with realty and PSU Banks outshining,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“The current market will get a further boost by foreign inflow if additional US stimulus kicks in. However, recent volatility in the market has increased due to concerns over high valuations and bond yields. So, investors should be watchful,” he said.

Here is what experts think that investors should do on January 20:

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

The market has formed complete reversal formation by closing above the highest of the previous day, which was at 14,459/49,122. Today, all the sectors closed in positive territory.

The market breadth was extremely encouraging. An unusual surge in the Hang Seng helped other Asian markets to trade higher. Along with Asian markets, today’s performance of US markets would decide the next course of action for our markets.

The market is heading for 14,580/49,600 levels, which is a crucial hurdle point for the market. On the decisive break of 14,580/49,600 levels, it would result in retesting of 14,650/49,800 levels, which is an all-time highest level.

On the downside, 14,450/49,100 and 14,350/48,800 would be major supports. The focus should be on Commodities and Pharmaceutical stocks.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty witnessed smart recovery on January 19 after declining for the last couple of sessions. It had a sharp retracement of the recent fall and retraced more than 61.8% of the fall. The index is heading towards the 78.6% retracement mark, which is near 14,560.

The overall structure indicates that the Nifty can still consolidate further before commencing a larger rally. However, the range has shifted higher to 14,200-14,600 where the index can consolidate over the next few sessions.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd