After The Bell: Bears back on D-St, what should investors do on Friday?

In line with global markets, both the Sensex and the Nifty50 witnessed a vertical fall on August 20 but buying at lower levels helped them close above crucial support levels. The Sensex closed above 38,000, while the Nifty50 managed to hold on to 11,300.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 394 points down at 38,220 while the Nifty50 slipped 96 points to 11,312.

The broader markets had a better day. The S&P BSE midcap index was up 0.8 percent while the smallcap index closed with gains of 0.7 percent.

Though the Nifty formed a Doji pattern on the charts and closed below 5-day exponential moving average (EMA), the next moving average to track would be the 20-day EMA, say experts.

Traders should remain neutral and not add long positions, say experts, adding a close below 11,290 can be seen as the first sign to go short.

“The Nifty50 registered a Doji kind of formation with a gap down opening, perhaps hinting the failure of the recent breakout. In that scenario, Nifty shall continue to remain sideways with a negative bias,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist– Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in said.

However, breach of 20-day EMA, which offered support in the recent past, may confirm the short-term reversal of the trend in the favour of the bears.

“In that scenario, a slightly higher target of 10,882 can be expected. In between, there seems to be a good amount of support in the 11,250 –11,187 zone. Meanwhile, upsides shall remain capped at around 11,460 levels, whereas a close above 11,400 can be considered as the initial sign of strength,” he said.

Traders should avoid long positions and intraday traders can consider shorting below 11,290 and look for a target of 11,200 with a stop above the intraday high, Mohammad said.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do on August 21 when the market resumes trading:

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty had a setback on August 20 after hitting the daily upper Bollinger Band the previous day. The hourly chart, however, shows that this a minor correction that has retraced 50 percent of the recent rise from 11,111 to 11,460.

On the downside, 11285-11250 is an immediate support zone, where buying is likely to be seen. The major support on the downside is at 11,111.

The short-term outlook for the Nifty holds positive as long as it trades above the swing low of 11,111. On the higher side, the gap area of 11,361 - 11,394 will be the immediate resistance zone to watch out for.

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

The support of 11,200 has been respected on the closing of the Nifty and closing long positions or initiating short positions was not advisable.

To detect a trend, market movements would have to be studied over the next couple of days.

The bias is still on the upside and we could continue waiting for the initial target of 11500. That target would get negated if 11,100-11,200 breaks on the downside upon closing.

Nagaraj Shetti – Technical & Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities

The larger positive sequence of higher tops and bottoms is intact on the daily chart and the previous session high of 11,460 can be considered a new higher top of the sequence.

Previously, the higher tops consumed one-two sessions of decline, before showing upside bounces from the lows. According to this pattern, one may expect an upside bounce from the lower levels soon.

Nifty's short-term trend is slightly negative. Overall uptrend status will remain intact as long as 11,100 is protected. There is a possibility of minor weakness in the next one or two sessions with a rangebound action.

There is a higher chance of an upside bounce from the lower support of 11,200 levels in the short term. Immediate resistance is placed around 11,400 and 11,460.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

The benchmark index has been gradually inching higher amid positive yet volatile global markets. And, we do not see this scenario changing any time soon.

At the same time, noticeable traction in the broader space is offering ample opportunities to traders. We reiterate our view to focus more on the selection of stocks and trade management citing overnight risk.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.