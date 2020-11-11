After The Bell: Another day, another high! Here’s what investors should do on Thursday

Bears made an attempt to control D-Street in afternoon trade on Wednesday, but bulls managed to reclaim lost ground and closed in the green for the 8th consecutive session in a row.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 43,708.47 while the Nifty50 rose to a high above 12,700 for the first time in history at 12,769.75.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street on November 11 – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 316 points to 43,593 while the Nifty50 rose 118 points to close at 12,749.

Experts are of the view that given the fact that we are trading around record highs some consolidation or profit booking cannot be ruled out. News on a vaccine for COVID as well as stimulus hopes is powering rally in equity markets across the globe, they say.

"Domestic market displayed positivity largely owing to sectors like Pharma, Metals and IT while some volatility was exhibited in the broad market. The latest update on the Covid vaccine has lifted the spirit of western markets with Europe showing a fast recovery in anticipation of the rapid roll-out,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“In the US, markets witnessed a shift in investment from technology-based to cyclical & small caps companies in-order to take benefit from a reviving economy. We feel that the world’s financial market is getting a lot of new money, which was on-hold during the US election period while the actual outcome is much better,” he said.

Nair further added that markets have rapidly reached to premium level with over-optimism supported by easy money, caution is advised in the short-term, as production and distribution wise the real benefit will take time.

Here is what experts think that investors should do on November 12:

Abhishek Chinchalkar of FYERS

The Nifty had broken out of a Bullish Flag pattern last week, the price objective of which was 12770. The index exactly met this price objective today before heading south. Meanwhile, profit booking was also seen in Bank Nifty, a few points below the key resistance level of 29080.

While the overall bias still points to the upside, from a very short-term perspective, caution would be warranted given how swift the recent up legs have been. For now, 12770 and 29080 are the key hurdles for Nifty and Bank Nifty, respectively. Until they are surpassed, a minor 2-3 day correction cannot be ruled out.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities