After The Bell: All eyes on US elections, here’s what investors should do on Thursday

Indian market managed to close in the green despite a volatile day for markets across the globe due to the US presidential elections. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied more than 350 points while the Nifty50 reclaimed 11900 levels.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 355 points to 40,616 while the Nifty50 closed 95 points higher at 11,908.

Sectorally, action was seen in the energy, IT, consumer durable, healthcare, and capital goods space while realty, telecom, metal and power stocks saw profit-booking.

The market is likely to remain volatile amid the final outcome of the US presidential elections and the US Fed meeting that begins later on November 4.

“A close contest in the US election spiked volatility in the global market after yesterday’s strong rally. However, the Indian market was not volatile as the outcome is not expected to change the country’s strategic outlook. Benchmark indices were supported by IT & Pharma sectoral rally due to strengthening of USD,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“Expectation of another set of the domestic stimulus also helped raise investor confidence. Political developments in the US along with likely measures to be announced by the Fed from the ongoing meetings will drive the market,” he said.

Here is what experts think that investors should do on November 5:

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

The Nifty is now entering a crucial resistance zone of around 11,900-11,950 levels and is now facing hurdles at the downsloping minor trend line. Hence, there is a possibility of consolidation or minor profit booking from around 11925-11950 levels in the next session.

The expected profit booking is unlikely to change the positive status of the short-term trend, as we could see an emergence of buying from the lows of 11,800 levels.

The Nifty on the weekly chart sustained on the support of a significant trend line at 11600 levels. The index is currently nearing a crucial weekly resistance of high of the last one month around 11950-12025 levels.

Hence, there is a possibility of minor weakness from here or from the highs, before showing any sharp upside breakout of the hurdle.

The short-term trend remains positive. Having moved up sharply in the last two sessions and placed near the crucial resistance zone (11950-12050), there is a possibility of minor profit-booking from the highs, before showing any upside breakout of the hurdle.

Any dips towards 11,800-11,750 is going to be a buy on dips opportunity in the market for the next few sessions.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

Uncertainty over vote outcome in the US kept the world equity indices volatile. The Nifty traded between the 11,756-11,930 range. In the last 18 days, Nifty has on multiple occasions managed to surpass the 11,950-12050 range, however, it has failed to sustain at higher levels.

Such types of resistance zone gets broken with a gap up opening. The opening level on November 5 will be more relevant for the market to scale higher. Buying is advisable if the Nifty convincingly crosses 12,050.

Above 12,050, the Nifty would move in a new trading zone of 12,200 and 12,300. Expect weakness if the Nifty breaks 11,750.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty had sharp swings in either direction during the day . After a jittery start, the index managed to scale higher. On the way up, the Nifty crossed a falling trendline on the hourly chart, which will now act as support near 11,800.

The overall structure shows that the index is moving from the lower end of the short-term range to the upper end, which is near 12,000.

Multiple parameters like the upper channel line, October high and the daily upper Bollinger Band are present near 12,000-12,025, which makes it a crucial area to keep a tab on. Any minor dip is likely to find support near 11,750-11,800.

Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

The Nifty opened negative but managed to hold 11,750-11,777 zones and headed towards 11,929 levels. It remained highly volatile during the day amid the counting of US presidential votes but the bulls continued their grip for a third consecutive session.

The Nifty, which made a bullish candle, has been forming higher lows from the last three trading sessions. Now, it has to continue to hold above 11,750- 11,777 witness an upmove towards 12,020 then 12,200 while on the downside, support is seen at 11,666 then 11,550 zones.

