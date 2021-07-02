MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

After The Bell: A volatile Friday, what should investors do on Monday?

The index has to hold above 15,700 to witness an up move towards 15,850 and 15,900, while on the downside, support can be seen at 15,600 and 15,500, say experts.

Kshitij Anand
July 02, 2021 / 04:58 PM IST

The Indian market snapped a four-day losing streak to close in the green on July 2. The Nifty, which slipped into the red managed to recoup losses, to close 42 points higher at 15,722. The Sensex gained 166 points to end at 52,484.

On the broader market front, the BSE smallcap index closed more than a percent higher, while the midcap index closed flat with a positive bias.

“Amid lack of domestic triggers, main indices traded flattish and ended with minor gains, while broad market maintained its optimism driven by mid & small caps,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

“Domestic banking stocks gained, though RBI in its financial stability report indicates that gross NPA percentage could climb to a baseline of 9.8 percent by March 2022,” he added.

The rapid increase in Covid cases globally is having an effect on the international market, Nair said. On the global front, bourses are were awaiting the release of the US job data to take clues regarding the US Fed’s monetary policy stance, Nair said.

Close

Related stories

Sectorally, buying interest was seen in consumer durable, energy, healthcare, and telecom stocks, while selling pressure was seen in power, metals, utilities, capital goods, and oil & gas.

India VIX fell by 5.84 percent from 12.84 to 12.09. India VIX was gradually drifting lower and hovering near its lowest levels of the last 17 months. Lower volatility indicates a range-bound move but at the same time, decline can be bought.

Here’s what experts suggest investors should do on July 5:

IndexPricesChangeChange%
Sensex52,484.67166.07 +0.32%
Nifty 5015,722.2042.20 +0.27%
Nifty Bank34,809.90125.90 +0.36%
Nifty 50 15,722.20 42.20 (0.27%)
Fri, Jul 02, 2021
Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
Gland3,462.6095.45 +2.83%
Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
Tata Steel1,136.00-27.55 -2.37%
Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
Nifty Pharma14529.7087.25 +0.60%
Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
Nifty Metal5130.05-77.35 -1.49%

Expert: Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The Nifty continued forming lower lows of the last four sessions but formed a bullish hammer candle on the daily scale, which indicates that declines are being bought.

Now, the index has to hold above 15,700 to witness an up move towards 15,850 and 15,900, while on the downside, support can be seen at 15,600 and 15,500 zones.

Expert: Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities

The index formed a hammer candle pattern after four consecutive bearish candles. On the weekly chart, it formed a bearish candle with loss of nearly a percent.

The index has shown some bounce from its demand zone of 15,600, which will be the support for next sessions also followed by 15550 and dips will be suggested around said levels, resistance is coming near 15,800-15,900 zone.

Expert: Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head, Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty posted a positive daily close on July 2 after four consecutive negative sessions. The selling pressure at the beginning of the session was absorbed near 15,650-15,630 and the index bounced back thereon.

Multiple support parameters likely 61.8 percent retracement of the previous rise from 15,450 to 15,915, the daily lower Bollinger Band, the lower end of a falling channel on the hourly chart and lower end of a rising channel on the daily chart were present near 15,650-15,630 that induced the bulls into the action.

Hereon, the index is set to take a leap towards 15,900, and once that is crossed on a closing basis, the Nifty can target 16,400. On the downside, 15,650-15,630 will continue to act as a crucial support zone on a closing basis.

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

The markets are taking support at lower levels. The Nifty respected the 15,600-15,650 patch on July 2 and the bias remains on the upside as long as 15,400 does not break on a closing basis.

The Nifty still has the wings to achieve 16100 and hence any dip can be utilised to accumulate long.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #After The Bell #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex #Technical Recommendations
first published: Jul 2, 2021 04:58 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Time to move over from H R I T H I K stocks to A K S H A Y stock to tap into emerging opportunities: Kshitiz Mahajan of Complete Circle Consultants

D-Street Talk: Time to move over from H R I T H I K stocks to A K S H A Y stock to tap into emerging opportunities: Kshitiz Mahajan of Complete Circle Consultants

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.