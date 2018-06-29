App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After stellar response to IPO, RITES shares to list on July 2

The company after consultation with book running lead managers has fixed final issue price at Rs 185 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Duronto Express.
Answer: Duronto Express.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Railways consultancy firm RITES, the first state-owned firm to hit the IPO market in the current fiscal, is going to list its equity shares on the BSE and NSE on Monday, July 2, 2018.

The company after consultation with book running lead managers has fixed final issue price at Rs 185 per share.

Last week the Rs 466-crore initial public offer had garnered strong investor demand, with the issue getting oversubscribed 67.24 times during June 20-22.

The category set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 71.72 times, non-institutional investors 194.56 times and retail investors 15.74 times.

The price band for the issue was fixed at Rs 180-185 per share. The issue had consisted of offer for sale of 2.52 crore equity shares by the government.

RITES is a wholly owned government company, a Miniratna (Category – I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise. It is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India and the only company having diversified services and geographical reach in this field under one roof, as per IRR Report.

Elara Capital (India), IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, IDFC Bank and SBI Capital Markets were booking running lead managers to the issue.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 01:23 pm

tags #IPO - New Listings #RITES

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.