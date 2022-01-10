MARKET NEWS

After RBL Bank, Delta Corp comes under F&O ban on NSE

The normal trading in the security is resumed only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below of the market wide position limit, the NSE said

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
 
 
The National Stock Exchange has added one more stock to the ban ambit for trade in the futures and options segment on January 10. These securities have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Delta Corp is the latest stock to come under the F&O ban of the NSE. The stock rallied nearly 8 percent in last three sessions.

RBL Bank is continued to be on the F&O ban list of the exchange today. In January series, it has been under ban list from Thursday.

The derivative contracts in the above securities have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit and hence, are currently on the ban list, said the NSE.

"It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the exchange said.

During the ban period, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in the stocks that are under the F&O ban, but they can start reducing their positions in the above-mentioned stocks by squaring off the said positions. With the rule of the F&O ban, the exchange reduces the maximum speculation in the particular stock.

The market-wide position limit, which is set by the stock exchanges, is the maximum number of outstanding open positions (buy and sell) in the F&O contracts of a particular security. If the open interest crosses 95 percent of the said market-wide position limit, then the F&O contracts of a particular security enters the ban period.

The normal trading in the security is resumed only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below of the market wide position limit, the NSE said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Delta Corp #Market Edge #Market news #RBL Bank
first published: Jan 10, 2022 08:49 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.