After RBI's relief package 2.0, next round of measures could focus on bond market

Upasna Bhardwaj

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s relief measures round-two restates the 'whatever it takes' philosophy that policymakers have adopted in the current crisis to minimize the market risks, ease financial conditions and incentivise the banks towards lending to the real economy.

Relief package-2 comes on the heels of earlier announced package-1 which was relatively broader based with measures ranging from aggressive policy rate cuts, widening the corridor, CRR cuts, TLTRO-1, providing moratorium and other regulatory measure.

The package two, while an extension of the first package, is much more targeted with RBI aiming to incentivise banks to lend to the sectors strongly in need of liquidity after being impacted by COVID-19 related disruptions.

One significant signal from the announcement on April 17 was the RBI's assertion that reverse repo is a liquidity tool (suggesting that it does not fall in the MPC's mandate) and can be tweaked as and when required to disincentivise the banks if they park excessive surplus with RBI.

The possibility of further reverse repo rate cuts will prompt banks to channelize the funds either into bond markets or to increase their credit risk appetite at some point. Although, we expect that most of the funds may be channelized in the bond market initially given the credit risk aversion.

Nonetheless, transmission effects will seep through gradually in the real economy.

Another important announcement was the refinancing facility of Rs 50,000 crore made available to NABARD, SIDBI and NHB to ease financing constraints to sectors like agriculture, SMEs and NBFCs/ HFCs. This has a two-pronged benefit of firstly providing credit to sectors at the repo rate as against the market rate (which is ~250-350bps higher) and secondly, easing some supply pressure directly from the market.

Meanwhile, the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) reduction of 20 percent while should release liquidity of around Rs 6 lakh crore, we expect select banks which have statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) holding at the margin (including LCR required) only to be helped by the Reserve Bank's reduction in LCR. Additional liquidity may not necessarily flow into lending in the current environment.

On the other hand, the success of TLTRO-2.0 still remains questionable. While the TLTRO will be HTM and hence not subjected to market risk, the credit risk still remains. There is therefore a need for authorities (maybe from the government's side) to announce incentives in the form of credit guarantees/first loss etc to make this option more attractive.

Further, the increase in the WMA limit for state governments by 60 percent while may help them avert the tail risks in the auctions, the quantum (around Rs 20,000 crore incremental) may not be sufficient to address the supply concerns.

Overall, the while the package-2 consists of several liquidity and regulatory easing measures (notably the NPA relaxation to 180 days), the bigger message by the RBI has been the open ended nature of the announcement and the willingness to do more to ease financial conditions to the relevant sectors and ease systemic risks.

We continue to expect the RBI to announce more measures in the coming weeks with the next round largely focusing on the bond markets as they continue to reel under supply pressure hindering transmission. We can expect several forms of the announcement depending on the evolution of the economic stress going ahead like the relatively easy one should be a clear communication by the RBI on aggressive OMO purchases — maybe through a calendar.

The central bank can also allow for HTM provisions for G-Sec and SDLs borrowed in Q1FY21 and also allow corporate bonds in repo.

Eventually, under extreme stress, the central bank will need to explore direct monetization of government deficit and also purchases of distressed corporate bonds as unprecedented times warrant unprecedented actions.

(The author is Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.)

