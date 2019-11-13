App
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After Q2 earnings, global brokerages expect Mahanagar Gas to give double-digit returns

Citi has a buy rating on the stock due to reasonable valuations as stake sale overhang is behind it now.

Share prices of Mahanagar Gas corrected more than half a percent after rising 2 percent in the early trade on November 13, but global brokerages remained bullish on the stock in view of the company's quarterly numbers.

Citi has a buy rating on the stock due to reasonable valuations as the stake-sale overhang is behind it now.

The global brokerage also raised the target price to Rs 1,135 from Rs 1,100, implying 17 percent upside from current levels, as it increased EPS estimates by 11-25 percent to factor in the lower tax rate.

Volume growth slowed further even as margins remained high, it said.

Jefferies also maintained a buy rating, but cut price target to Rs 1,180 from Rs 1,210, as margin trajectory remained robust in Q2FY20, though price cut may result in a margin compression of Rs 0.20-0.30/scm.

"We built in Rs 9 per scm EBITDA margin in second half of FY20 (from Rs 8.60/scm earlier)," the brokerage said.

Mahanagar Gas has reported a 59 percent sequential increase in second quarter profit at Rs 270.6 crore on revenue of Rs 783.6 crore, which increased 3.7 percent QoQ.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 1.2 percent sequentially to Rs 273.4 crore and margin contracted 170bps QoQ to 34.9 percent in Q2FY20.

The stock was quoting at Rs 964.45, down Rs 4.95, or 0.51 percent, on the BSE at 1122 hours. It has rallied 23 percent in the last three months.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 12:08 pm

