After MSCI, FTSE to review index changes for Adani group stocks

Index provider FTSE Russell has been monitoring information on Adani Group stocks and will proceed with scheduled index review changes for the securities, it said in a press release on February 18.

"FTSE Russell would like to confirm that it intends to proceed with the scheduled index review changes for the Adani Group (India) and its associated securities in line with index methodologies and policy guides, effective Monday 20 March 2023," it noted.

This includes all membership and weight changes scheduled within the

market cap and non-market cap indices, it added. Apart from NDTV, all other Adani group stocks are part of various FTSE indices.

The Financial Times Stock Exchange also noted that trading in these securities is currently restricted due to the respective daily price limits being hit.

Moneycontrol News