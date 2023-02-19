After MSCI, FTSE to review index changes for Adani group stocks

Signage atop the Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad, India

Index provider FTSE Russell has been monitoring information on Adani Group stocks and will proceed with scheduled index review changes for the securities, it said in a press release on February 18.

"FTSE Russell would like to confirm that it intends to proceed with the scheduled index review changes for the Adani Group (India) and its associated securities in line with index methodologies and policy guides, effective Monday 20 March 2023," it noted.

This includes all membership and weight changes scheduled within the

market cap and non-market cap indices, it added. Apart from NDTV, all other Adani group stocks are part of various FTSE indices.

The Financial Times Stock Exchange also noted that trading in these securities is currently restricted due to the respective daily price limits being hit.

"Should such restriction compromise the replication of indices in the upcoming March 2023 rebalance, FTSE Russell will review on a case-by-case basis and announce any updates," it said.

FTSE's update comes after Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) announced weighting changes for four Adani stocks and then delayed the changes for two of them. Global firms have been circumspect about the conglomerate after Hindenburg Research accused it of 'stock manipulation' and 'fraud', which it vehemently denied.

On February 17, FTSE added Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDBI Bank to its Global Equity Index's large-cap segment as part of its semi-annual review. In the mid-cap segment, Patanjali Foods is the newest entrant.