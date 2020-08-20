172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|after-30-months-of-struggle-small-midcaps-ready-for-outperformance-morgan-stanley-5731601.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After 30 months of struggle, small & midcaps ready to outperform: Morgan Stanley

In terms of valuations, SMID stocks are looking more attractive, setting them up for a re-rating if the growth outlook improves as we think it will, highlights Morgan Stanley.

Moneycontrol News

Small & Midcaps which have been underperformers now look poised to outperform the fontliners as the growth outlook improves leading to re-rating of the broader market, Morgan Stanley said in a note.

Small and midcap stocks peaked in early 2018 amid rich relative valuations and the prospect of slowing growth. A bunch of policy announcements, which were positive for long-term growth but dragged down near-term growth for the broader market space.

The underperformance led to a slide in the broader market revenue growth and profits coupled with 40 percent underperformance by the small & midcaps (SMID) cohort relative to largecaps.

The COVID-19 related lockdown did nothing to help matters but has marked a floor on the cohort's relative performance as a forward-looking stock market is possibly anticipating better growth, said the note.

With monetary aggregates normalising and significant policy action underway with a corporate tax cut last September, the global investment bank expects growth is set to turn.

“Smaller firms are likely to benefit more due to their operating and financial leverage. SMID valuations are looking attractive relative to GDP and money supply, setting the stage for outperformance versus largecap stocks in the coming months,” it said.

In terms of valuations, SMID stocks are looking more attractive, setting them up for a re-rating if the growth outlook improves as we think it will, highlights Morgan Stanley.

There are over 20 stocks in Morgan Stanley top picks in the small & midcaps space of stocks with a market cap of $3.5 billion or less that include names like Mphasis, JustDial, Gujarat Gas, CG Consumer, Aditya Birla Capital, and Apollo Hospitals etc.

Morgan Stanlet 20 Aug

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 08:56 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Midcap #Morgan Stanley #portfolio strategy #Smallcap

