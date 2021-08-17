MARKET NEWS

Afghanistan crisis to not impact market; these two risks a bigger threat: Invesco

According to Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, the delta variant of COVID-19 and any mistake by the US Federal Reserve on tapering will be much more detrimental to the market.

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, which has gripped the world over the last few days, is a "human tragedy" but will not have much impact on the financial markets, said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco.

"This [Afghanistan] is certainly a human tragedy. It’s a disaster," she told CNBC on Monday. "Yet, what we have learned time and time again is no matter how big the disaster [and] no matter how significant the geopolitical risk seems, it rarely has much of an impact on markets."

According to Hooper, the delta variant of COVID-19 and any mistake by the US Federal Reserve on tapering will be much more detrimental to the market. She advises investors to focus on their long-term investment goals and keep a close eye on the Fed’s tapering plans instead.

"It’s a significant risk because we could see the (US) Fed move too quickly to tighten policy," she noted. "It could even choke off the recovery."

With that said, Hooper sees the chances of Fed slipping up minimal, nonetheless, investors need to be prepared for it.

Close

"This is not the Fed of 2013. This is a Fed that is working very, very hard to communicate the slightest steps that it will take," said Hooper.
The delta variant of COVID-19 and data from Israel showing the Pfizer vaccine has been losing its efficacy over time are other major downers for the market as it could throw economic recovery off track, or at least slow it, something which could have a major fallout in the market.

“That could mean there needs to be a very big effort in the US to get booster shots out there before we have even reached herd immunity,” she said. “We just want to watch this closely."

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghanistan crisis #markets #world
first published: Aug 17, 2021 09:23 am

