Aegis Logistics hits record high with breakout of rounding bottom pattern. What lies ahead?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 08, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST

Given the decent breakout, experts expect another 5-6 percent rally from current levels, taking the price target to around Rs 420, with support around Rs 370 - Rs 380 area.

Aegis Logistics shares were back on buyers' radar on March 8 and climbed 5 percent to hit a record high despite consolidation in the broader markets. The stock closed at Rs 391.75 on the NSE.

The stock has formed a long bullish candlestick pattern with a long upper shadow on the daily charts, indicating a bit of profit booking at higher levels due to a strong run-up. The rally was backed by robust volumes.

Further, the stock traded above all key moving averages, making higher highs and higher lows for the second consecutive session, while on the monthly scale, it made higher highs and higher lows for the 10th straight month. It recouped all its previous nine-month losses (down 57 percent from June 2021 to February 2022) in the following twelve-and-half-month (up 135 percent from March 2022-March 2023).

With Wednesday's rally, it has seen a breakout of the bullish rounding bottom pattern with strong volumes and has been trading well above all key moving averages (50, 100 and 200-day EMA - exponential moving average), which is a positive sign. However, one needs to be cautious as the stock on monthly charts indicates bearish divergences given the price is making a higher high but the momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is making a lower high.