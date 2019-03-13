

ADXY is a spot index of emerging Asia\\`s most actively traded currency pairs valued against the U.S dollar. JPMorgan has launched Bloomberg-JPMorgan Asia Currency Index (ADXY), the first U.S dollar tradable index of emerging Asian currencies. ADXY declined as mostly Asian currencies slid against U.S dollar due to higher speculation over interest rate hike by Federal Reserve this year. Additionally, ADXY also declined lead by the yen made 13 years of low against the U.S dollar after BOJ aggressively started his Q.E asset purchasing to control the economy. Another leading major Asian currency Korean Won declined due to weak exports and their central bank kept interest rate at record low at 1.75. Indian rupee is also gradually weaker in last few weeks.



However, ADXY rebounded in last three sessions from ten week low as Asian currencies are regaining its strength. Yen reversed from historical low after BoJ Governor Kurod said, the dollar may not necessarily rise further against the yen if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates as it is already priced into the market. On U.S dollar side, dollar Index slid as a report of Obama concern over strong greenback. However, overall market participants are looking ahead upcoming economic data from U.S, which will provide next clue for U.S interest rate hike and it will affect ADXY as well as DXY index.

