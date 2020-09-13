'Advise traders to be cautious as volatility expected to be high in markets globally'

Vinod Nair

Indian market started this month with a negative bias due to resurgence of Indo-China border tensions. The negative trend became weaker due to sell-off in US tech stocks and the news of suspension in a leading vaccine trial. In India, RIL and Consumer stocks helped the market to end better this week.

Border tensions may continue to impact the market sentiment till we see concrete steps and improvement in border situation. On a positive note, minister level dialogue was initiated and a meet was hosted in Russia this week. A statement was required from both the foreign ministers to help understand the progress of the talks.

Given that no statements are provided till date, we can assume that status quo will be maintained and the minutes of the meeting may be discussed within the respective governments to take further view and direction. We can expect a statement and discussion in the future. The market takes this as a positive step to defuse tensions in the near-future.

Sell-off in US tech stocks also impacted the market. The appetite of US investors reduced after the news that the IT heavyweight stocks were up in the last 4month due to heavy buying by a Japanese conglomerate, SoftBank. The company is well-known, for large size risky bets which have met with mixed success. Nevertheless, IT stocks were being questioned, trading at peak valuations, post the heavy buying by retail & institution investors post the US fiscal stimulus. NASDAQ has easily crossed the pre-covid high in a span of just 3 months.

A leading vaccine developer candidate, University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, suspended trials due to adverse reaction to a patient in UK. A sell-off was seen in global market as a lot of hope pinned on the vaccine, which was tested on tens of thousands of people. However, markets reversed the next day as such pauses are normal during vaccine developments.

Currently, vaccines are being developed by about 35 international contenders (as per WHO) and about 9 are in fast-track development in their respective testing phases.

Today, the world is more open and less worried compared to a quarter back. In many parts of the world, we are in the second phase of virus attack and the attack is less hazardous when compared to the first phase. The world has adapted to the new norms of surviving and also growing in the pandemic period. In India we are still in the first phase of the attack which may reduce in the next 3-4 months as seen in European nations and the US.

This week, ECB policy was announced in-line with expectation, maintaining the policy stance and zero bank rate. They have announced that the economy is much better in Q2 than Q1 and has plans to provide a stimulus of 750 billion euro in the future. This has brought a positive impact on market. The next set of Brexit negotiations, beginning this week, may influence European markets to turn volatile, as UK may change the mutually agreed understanding with EU.

Indian markets are expected to be in sync with the global markets and react to developments with China. There is lack of fresh trigger to invest more, especially in superbly valued stocks with peak valuation, and high volatility seen in India and international market. Investors are expected to maintain rationality and trade cautiously.

(The author is Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol."