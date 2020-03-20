'Would advise higher allocation to equity than gold, invest in these 4 sectors'

"I belong to the optimistic camp of investors for equities as an asset class and would advise higher allocation to the equity markets now," Chandraprakash Padiyar, Senior Fund Manager, Tata Mutual Fund, tells Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar in an interview.

Edited excerpts:

Q) Is this the right time to deploy money in equities, especially after a 22 percent correction from record highs and an escalation in novel coronavirus cases outside China?

I think trying to invest at the perfect bottom is pure luck and hence not worth trying. Fundamentally, the market has become cheaper with 1 year forward PE for the Nifty at around 14.5X - 15X (source Motilal) and more importantly, market capitalisation to GDP is down to around 62 percent. Just to highlight, during FY09 the market was trading around 55 percent market capitalisation to GDP.

In the near term, business earnings delivery is likely to be challenged due to fear of COVID-19 spreading, which is impacting market sentiment and valuations. Assuming virus spread is contained and the world goes back to business as usual, I think valuations look quite attractive and worth investing for. Those investors who still want to be cautious may choose to make staggered investments over the next three to six months.

Q) Do you think the worst is over for the market, as the Sensex has plunged 32 percent from record highs or there is still room for correction?

The Incremental market movement would depend on further spread or containment of COVID-19. The fundamental approach makes me believe that markets are reasonably valued and an investor can expect decent returns over the next two to three years.

Q) Yes Bank is moving into safe hands after it failed to raise capital from the market. Do you think the financial sector is still in a mess or Yes Bank is the last one?

The Indian financial sector has moved from underreporting and unprovided from an NPA (non-performing asset) perspective to full recognition and high provisioning- coverage environment. With Yes Bank resolution now in place, I expect no material incremental negative event to look out for. A slow GDP growth environment may mean that new stress for NPA may remain marginally higher than normal, which I believe is more than reflected in the current stock prices of various banks.

Q) Many sectors have turned attractive after they hit multi-year lows in the recent correction. What is your pecking order for investment and why? Attractive valuation the only reason?

Earnings growth, ROCE and valuations are the primary factors driving markets. Financials, telecom, auto and consumer would be the key sectors in my pecking order of investments.

Q) Do you expect any surprise stimulus package or a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India like other central banks to minimise the impact of coronavirus on the economy?

The US Federal Reserve in a surprise move has lowered its interest rate band closer to zero. India stands out among global markets with 10-year bond yields still above 6 percent. With inflation likely to move significantly lower in the next few months and weak GDP growth, there remains scope for the RBI to cut rates aggressively going forward.

Q) Do you expect more earnings downgrade in current and coming quarters after the coronavirus-led supply chain disruptions?

Some earnings downgrade due to COVID-19 situation are likely going forward.

Q) Is it time to move to safe havens like gold or better to stay in equities given the virus fears?

As Warren Buffet once said, “Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful”. I belong to the optimistic camp of investors for equities as an asset class and would advise higher allocation to the equity markets now.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.