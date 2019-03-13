Advanced Enzyme Technologies slips 2% after promoter cuts stake again

Advanced Enzyme Technologies shares declined 2 percent intraday on March 13 after promoter Chandrakant Rathi Innovations and Projects Pvt Ltd sold more stake in the company via open market transaction.

The stock was quoting at Rs 183.90, down Rs 2.50, or 1.34 percent on the BSE, at 13:35 hours IST. It was down 1 percent in the previous session.

Promoter Chandrakant Rathi Innovations and Projects Pvt Ltd sold another 2.20 percent stake in the company on March 11. The promoter group has earlier sold 1.43 percent stake on March 8, the company said in its exchange filing.

After stake sale, its shareholding reduced to 14.67 percent till date.

On March 8, Atharva Green Ecotech LLP had also sold its entire 6.24 percent stake through the open market transaction. Total promoter shareholding in the company as of December 2018 stood at 67.27 percent.