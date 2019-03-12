Advanced Enzyme Technologies falls 3% after promoters sold stake in co last week

Advanced Enzyme Technologies shares fell 2.7 percent intraday on Tuesday after promoters sold nearly 8 percent stake in the company through open market transactions on March 8.

The stock was quoting at Rs 185.70, down Rs 2.65, or 1.41 percent on the BSE, at 11:30 hours IST. It fell more than 5 percent from day's high touched in early trade today.

As per disclosures published on exchanges, promoter Chandrakant Rathi Innovations and Projects Pvt Ltd, sold 1.43 percent stake in the company on March 8.

After the above transaction, its stake in the company reduced to 16.87 percent.

Atharva Green Ecotech LLP also sold its entire 6.24 percent stake through open market transaction on March 8.

Total promoter shareholding in the company as of December 2018 stood at 67.27 percent.