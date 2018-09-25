App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adlabs Entertainment shares jump 14% on MOU for new entertainment park in Andhra Pradesh

Adlabs has signed an MOU with Riverbay group, to develop and operate a new entertainment park in Amaravathi, the strategically located in Andhra Pradesh government's new planned capital.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adlabs Entertainment share price rallied 14.5 percent intraday Tuesday after the company signed agreement for new entertainment park in Andhra Pradesh.

The stock was quoting at Rs 30.30, up Rs 2.40, or 8.60 percent on the BSE at 11:30 hours IST.

Adlabs has signed an MOU with Riverbay group, to develop and operate a new entertainment park in Amaravathi, the strategically located in Andhra Pradesh government's new planned capital.

The company said it will provide expertise and IP to develop the new park, while the capital will be contributed by Riverbay. "Adlabs would also operate and maintain the park for which it will receive a revenue share."

The new park would be the first park in the planned capital of Andhra Pradesh and will expand Imagica's brand presence in southern India, the company believes.

Dhimant Bakshi, Joint CEO, Adlabs Entertainment said, "This new format ensures a higher revenue generation for Adlabs without the need for incurring any capex, further helping the company in its plans to grow and expand its brand presence across the country."
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 11:51 am

tags #Adlabs Entertainment #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.