 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Aditya Birla Sun Life’s Mahesh Patil prefers domestic facing cos over global cyclicals

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST

Patil prefers domestic-focused themes such as Banking and Financial Services, Discretionary Consumption, Domestic Manufacturing.

(Representational image)

Despite a challenging 2022 with inflation, interest rate hikes, and geopolitical tensions, India remained the best among global markets and outperformed its peers. In 2023, Mahesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, is of the view that profit growth for domestically oriented sectors will be robust even though export-oriented sectors may face headwinds.

At the Annual Equity Outlook for 2023 Conference organised by Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC today, Patil said he prefers domestic-focused themes such as banking and financial services, discretionary consumption and domestic manufacturing, to global cyclicals.

Credit Suisse too said that the focus should be on sectors with high domestic exposure, those that can benefit from lower commodity prices and the easing of supply chain issues in 2023.

Several brokerage firms have also identified defence, capex recovery, credit growth revival, rural demand and healthcare services as key investing themes for 2023.

Read here | Credit Suisse lines up its top picks as India's growth trend looks 'resilient'

Valuations