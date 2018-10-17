App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aditya Birla Money gains 7% on robust Q2 numbers

Its revenue was up 9 percent at Rs 43.1 crore versus Rs 39.3 crore.

Share price of Aditya Birla Money surged 7 percent intraday Wednesday after company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended September 2018 (Q2FY19).

The company’s Q2 consolidated net profit rose 64 percent at Rs 2.4 crore against Rs 1.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Its revenue was up 9 percent at Rs 43.1 crore versus Rs 39.3 crore.

The company accepted the resignation of Rajesh Gandhi from the position of company secretary and appointed Sangeeta Shetty as the company secretary with effect from October 18, 2018.

Also, approved the variation of terms of 9,00,000 8% redeemable non-convertible non-cumulative preference shares of Rs 100 each of the company which is subject to the approval of the preference shareholders of the company.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 105.00 and 52-week low Rs 43.15 on 03 January, 2018 and 08 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 48.9 percent below its 52-week high and 24.33 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:22 hrs Aditya Birla Money was quoting at Rs 54.10, up Rs 1.80, or 3.44 percent.

First Published on Oct 17, 2018 02:30 pm

