Aditya Birla Fashion Rights Entitlement shares close at 40% premium over intrinsic value

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail's Rights Entitlement shares closed at a 39.8 percent premium over its intrinsic value on July 8, the first day of trading.

The intrinsic value is the difference between Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail's (ABFRL) share price (Rs 126.45 on the NSE and Rs 126.50 on the BSE) and its rights issue price (Rs 110).

The Rights Entitlement share price started off at Rs 23 on the National Stock Exchange and also closed at the same price.

It was a similar story on the BSE as well. The share opened at Rs 22.75 and closed at the same price, a premium of 37.9 percent over its intrinsic value.

Aditya Birla Fashion traded with volumes of 0.89 lakh Rights Entitlement shares on the BSE and 15,51,638 shares on the NSE.

ABFRL, the country's largest apparel company, opened its Rs 995-crore rights issue for subscription on July 8.

The rights issue, which will allow existing shareholders of the company to subscribe at Rs 110 per share, will close on July 22.

The issue consist of 9,04,65,693 partly paid-up rights equity shares with an issue price of Rs 110 per share.

The first instalment of 50 percent (Rs 55 per share) will be paid by investors on application, and the remaining amount will be paid in two parts - the second instalment of Rs 27.5 in January 2021 and third instalment of Rs 27.5 in July 2021.

The company will largely use proceeds of the rights issue for repayment, in whole or part, of the existing loan facilities availed earlier.

Meanwhile, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail closed at Rs 121.55 on the BSE, down 3.91 percent on July 8.