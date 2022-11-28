Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail stock in focus after subsidiary TMRW announces new tie-ups

Aditya Birla Group’s “house of brands” venture TMRW on November 28 announced partnerships with eight digital-first lifestyle labels.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said the partnerships were struck within a few months of the launch of TMRW, which is a new venture by Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures Ltd. ABDFVL is a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Fashion.

TMRW aims to create a leading technology-led digital first “house of brands” business. The eight new partnerships have helped the group achieve a revenue run-rate of more than Rs 700 crore and is on a path to cross an annual revenue rate of more than Rs 1,500 crore over the next 12 months, the release said.

The venture plans to expand in related business categories such as lifestyle, beauty and personal care.

“By tapping into ABFRL’s fashion capabilities and category expertise, TMRW is on the path to replicate the success in the digital-first space by building the next generation of memorable brands that will drive India’s e-commerce growth.” ABFRL’s managing director Ashish Dikshit said.

TMRW had established a strong D2C portfolio across multiple large and growing sub-categories across these eight brands, it said. The brands are women’s western wear label Berrylush, casual wear brand Bewakoof, women’s casual & western wear brand Juneberry, teen’s occasion wear brand Natilene, kid’s wear Nauti Nati, athleisure and active wear brand Nobero, casual and denim wear brand Urbano, and casual wear and fast fashion brand Veirdo, it said.

“We are excited about partnering with these amazing entrepreneurs that are disrupting multiple Lifestyle categories,” TMRW CEO and co-founder Prashanth Aluru said.

The company was confident of scaling existing leading brands to become category leaders as well as be the category creators in several emerging categories, he said.

At 1.58 pm, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd was trading flat at Rs 310.50 on the National Stock Exchange