Aditya Birla Capital launches QIP, floor price set at Rs 175.9 per share

QIP allows an Indian-listed company to raise capital from domestic markets without the need to submit any pre-issue filings to market regulators.

Aditya Birla Capital on June 26 announced that it has launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue. The floor price of the said QIP is set at Rs 175.99 per share, the financial services company said in a regulatory filing.

Sources close to CNBC-TV18 said that the company is planning to raise up to Rs 1,750 crore via QIP.

On May 11, 2023, Aditya Birla Capital said its board had approved fundraising of up to Rs 3,000 crore through equity or debt routes in one or more tranches.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the company had held discussions to shortlist four investment banks for its next fund-raising exercise via the QIP route as the firm looks to scale up aggressively under CEO Vishakha Mulye who was roped in a year back.

"The firm has initiated discussions with Jefferies, ICICI Securities, BofA Securities and Axis Capital for the proposed QIP. Under Mulye, the company has expanded across multiple segments and is now eyeing the next stage of growth, especially in the lending and insurance verticals," sources told Moneycontrol.

Furthermore, AB Capital earlier today had also said its stakeholder relationship committee has approved the allotment of 7,57,11,688 shares at a price of Rs 165.10 a piece to Grasim Industries and Surya Kiran Investments, a member of the promoter group, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 1,249.99 crore.

The NBFC had on June 24 at an EGM received 99.69 perent shareholders votes in favour of issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 1,250 crore. Besides, it received 99.86 percent votes in favour of a special resolution seeking issuance of securities for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 1,750 crore.

Aditya Birla Capital's stock price has risen by 23 percent in the last six months on the back of improved profitability and business momentum.

In the financial year 2022-23, its consolidated profit surged 181 percent to Rs 4,796 crore and revenue from operations increased by 23.3 percent to Rs 27,416 crore compared to the previous fiscal.