Adani's Australian mining arm strikes coal at Carmichael project

Bravus Mining and Resources, the re-branded Australian mining arm of Adani Group, has struck coal in the Carmichael Mine in Queensland, Australia, the company and group chairman Gautam Adani said on June 24.

"Bravus has now struck coal and exposed the first of the coal seams at our Carmichael Project," the company said.

"Proud of my tenacious team who mined Carmichael's 'first coal' in the face of heavy odds. There couldn't be a better birthday gift than being able to strengthen our nation's energy security and provide affordable power to India's millions. Thank you, Queensland and Australia," Gautam Adani said in a tweet.

In a statement, Bravus CEO David Boshoff said that Bravus was on track to export first coal as promised, in 2021.

“We’re on track to export first coal this year,” Boshoff said, adding that India would be a foundation customer for the Carmichael mine and that the market had already been secured for 10 million tonne per annum of coal produced at the Carmichael Mine.

“The coal will be sold at index pricing and we will not be engaging in transfer pricing practices, which means that all of our taxes and royalties will be paid here in Australia. India gets the energy they need and Australia gets the jobs and economic benefits in the process,” Boshoff said.

As on June 24 morning, shares of Adani Enterprises were up Rs 3.65 at Rs 1508.05 per share. Those of Adani Power were down nearly 5 percent at Rs 120.50 per share.