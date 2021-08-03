Adani Wilmar IPO: Some of the risk factors mentioned in DRHP

The company is a 50-50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises and Wilmar Group makes the Fortune branded oil and other staples. (Image: Shutterstock)

FMCG company Adani Wilmar filed the draft papers for its Rs 4,500 crore initial public offering (IPO) on August 2.

The company is a 50-50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises and Wilmar Group that makes the Fortune-branded oil and other staples.

This will be the seventh company from the Adani Group to be listed on exchanges.

In the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Adani Wilmar listed several internal and external risk factors that could potentially impact its business.

Here are some of the risk factors mentioned by the company:

> Modern trade channels such as hypermarkets, supermarkets and online retailers may adversely affect the company's pricing ability, which may impact results of operations and financial condition.

"India has recently witnessed the emergence of supermarket and hypermarket chains and online retailers and the market penetration of large-scale organized retail in India is likely to increase further. While we believe this provides us with an opportunity to improve our supply chain efficiencies and increase the visibility of our brands, it also increases the negotiating position of such stores. We cannot assure you that we will be able to negotiate new distribution agreements or renegotiate our existing distribution agreements going forward, specially our pricing or credit provisions, on terms favourable to us, or at all," Adani Wilmar said.

> The company said that even if it is able to raise adequate capital to maintain and grow its infrastructure, it may not be able to maximise returns from the capital expenditure.

> Adani Wilmar also noted that competition in the sector could possibly hurt its market share.

"Competition in the industries in which we operate could result in a reduction in our market share or require us to incur substantial expenditure on advertising and marketing, either of which could adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial conditions.

> The company also highlighted the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pricing of its products.

"Although the prices for our products had risen due to them being food, industrial and essential commodities which are non-discretionary in nature, as well as due to the increase in stockpiling of such products, we cannot assure you that the prices of our products will not be adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," Adani Wilmar said in the DRHP.

> Adani Wilmar also said that if inflation rises in India, then increased costs could cause its profits to decline.

"High fluctuations in inflation rates may make it more difficult for us to accurately estimate or control our costs. Any increase in inflation in India can increase our expenses, which we may not be able to adequately pass on to our clients, whether entirely or in part, and may adversely affect our business and financial condition."