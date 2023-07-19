Adani Transmission rises 2% as firm bags 3 smart metering orders in Q1

Shares of Adani Transmission rose 2 percent on July 19 as the company announced in its Q1 business update that it secured three smart metering projects during the quarter.

The company received letter of award for three smart metering projects in Andhra Pradesh totalling 2.7 million smart meters with a contract value of Rs 3700 crore during the quarter, the company said in the business update. It added that the near-term transmission and smart metering pipeline remains very robust, and is fully geared up to participate in the upcoming tenders.

Governments globally are investing in smart grids and meters to enhance power networks. With advancements in software, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT), the smart metering segment is poised for significant growth in the future, analysts have said.

At 9:19 am, shares of the company were trading 1.3 percent higher at Rs 793.4 on the BSE.

Distribution loss is improving consistently and stands at 4.85 percent in Q1 of FY24 as against 6.95 percent in Q1 of FY23. The company said loss was lower than usual due to seasonal factors.

Transmission and distribution losses happen when electricity is generated but doesn't reach customers due to energy dissipation in the equipment used for transmitting and distributing power.

Further, Adani Transmission reported an addition of 550 circuit kilometres to its operational network in the first quarter of FY24. The total network at the end of June stood at 19,778 circuit kilometres.

