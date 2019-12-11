Adani Transmission hits 52-week high on stake sale in a subsidiary

Share price of power transmission company Adani Transmission gained 1 percent intraday on December 11 hitting new 52-week high value of Rs 350.05 per share after the company decided to sell 25.1 percent stake in Adani Electricity Mumbai to Qatar Investment Authority for USD 450 million.

"Adani Transmission, its subsidiary Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML) and a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) - Qatar Holding LLC, have signed definitive agreements for the sale of 25.1 percent stake in AEML and for shareholder subordinated debt in AEML. The total QIA investment in AEML will be approximately Rs 3,200 crore or USD 450 million," the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

"Together, we will continue to work towards improving the reliability of supply and consumer satisfaction for over 3 million AEML consumers served in Mumbai," said Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani.

Adani Transmission reported strong financial performance in Q2, with operational EBITDA of Rs 1,082 crore, up 63 percent, and consolidated profit after tax of Rs 230 crore, up 82 percent YoY.