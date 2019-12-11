App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Transmission hits 52-week high on stake sale in a subsidiary

The company decided to sell 25.1% stake in Adani Electricity Mumbai to Qatar Investment Authority for $450 million

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of power transmission company Adani Transmission gained 1 percent intraday on December 11 hitting new 52-week high value of Rs 350.05 per share after the company decided to sell 25.1 percent stake in Adani Electricity Mumbai to Qatar Investment Authority for USD 450 million.

"Adani Transmission, its subsidiary Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML) and a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) - Qatar Holding LLC, have signed definitive agreements for the sale of 25.1 percent stake in AEML and for shareholder subordinated debt in AEML. The total QIA investment in AEML will be approximately Rs 3,200 crore or USD 450 million," the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

"Together, we will continue to work towards improving the reliability of supply and consumer satisfaction for over 3 million AEML consumers served in Mumbai," said Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani.

Close

Adani Transmission reported strong financial performance in Q2, with operational EBITDA of Rs 1,082 crore, up 63 percent, and consolidated profit after tax of Rs 230 crore, up 82 percent YoY.

related news

At 12:32 hrs, Adani Transmission was quoting at Rs 332.30, down Rs 3.90, or 1.16 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 350.05.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 11, 2019 12:44 pm

tags #Adani Transmission #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.