Adani Transmission gets shareholder nod to raise up to Rs 5,000cr

Adani Transmission has received shareholders' nod to a proposal for raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through issuance of equity shares, securities and other instruments.

The shareholders approved the proposal with requisite majority in an annual general meeting held on August 8, as per a BSE filling on Friday.

The company had sought approval for authorising its Board to raise funds up to Rs 5,000 crore or its equivalent in one or more currencies, in one or more tranches.