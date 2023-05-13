Adani Transmission, Adani Total, Adani Green moved out of ASM framework

The exit of Adani Transmission from the MSCI Global Standard Index may cause a loss of $201 million, while the estimate is $186 million for Adani Total Gas.

Stocks of three Adani Group companies - Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas - will be traded outside the ambit of the Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) from Monday, BSE and NSE have said.

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) introduced the ASM framework jointly with stock exchanges to safeguard the interests of investors and enhance market integrity. The Adani trio was moved out of the ASM mechanism based on criteria such as price, volume variation, and volatility.

On March 24, both the NSE and the BSE had moved Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission from second to the first stage of the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. The exchanges had also moved Adani Green Energy to first stage of long-term ASM framework.

On Thursday, MSCI announced that two Adani group companies - Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission - will move out of the MSCI India Index with effect from May 31. MSCI Global Standard Index is widely used by global fund houses for benchmarking global equities portfolios.

The exit of Adani Transmission from the MSCI India Index may cause a loss of $201 million, while the estimate is $186 million for Adani Total Gas, according to a Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research report.

Altogether 18 million shares each of the two Adani Group companies will be offloaded from the index, the report said. The stocks carry weights of 0.34 and 0.31, respectively, according to the report.

Both Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas shares tanked on Friday after their ouster from the MSCI Global Standard Index. Adani Transmission ended down Rs 28.25 or 3.08 percent at Rs 889 on Friday, while Adani Total Gas settled Rs 35.75 or 4.18 percent lower at Rs 819.30 on the NSE. Adani Green Energy shares ended the week Rs 17 or 1.87 percent lower at Rs 896.45.

US short-seller Hindenburg Research in a January 24 report levelled allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani group, however, the conglomerate has repeatedly denied all allegations.

With inputs from PTI