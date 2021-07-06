Adani Total Gas, NMDC, Apollo Hospitals, SAIL, BoB move from mid to large-caps in AMFI rejig

Adani Total Gas, NMDC, Apollo Hospitals, Cholamandalam Investment, SAIL, Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Honeywell Automation are the stocks that have been moved to the large-cap category from the mid-cap segment by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) in its fresh reclassification exercise.

On the flip side, PI Industries, HPCL, Indraprashtha Gas, Petronet, Alkem Laboratories, Hindustan Aeronautics and Abbott India have been moved to the mid-cap from the large-cap segment.

Indian Railway Finance, Macrotech Developers, Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Indigo Paints are the new entrants of the mid-cap segment.

Tata Elxsi, APL Apollo Tubes, Kajaria Ceramics, Bank of Maharashtra and Apollo Tyres are among the stocks that have been moved to the mid-cap space from the small-cap space.

The rejig will be effective from August 2021 to January 2022.

Brokerage firm Edelweiss Securities pointed out that the cut-off for the large-cap is at Rs 37,700 crore whereas the mid-cap cut-off came at Rs 11,800 crore.

"With a full market cap, the large-cap classification has the highest exposure to BFSI (26.9 percent), IT (16.7 percent), consumer (14.9 percent), and oil & gas (12.2 percent) sector," said Edelweiss Securities.

Large-cap stocks (top 100) attribute 71.44 percent whereas the mid-cap stocks (101-250) attribute 16.27 percent and small-cap stocks (251 below) attribute 12.29 percent of the total market cap, Edelweiss Securities observed.

The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) requires domestic mutual fund schemes to have a clear and well-defined classification of large-cap, mid-caps and small-cap stocks.

